Sun, 28 Mar 2021

In surprise move, Biden calls for 200 million Covid shots to be given

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he has set a new goal of 200 million vaccination doses being ...

Wide ranging UK class action suit seeks $19 billion from Mastercard

LONDON, England: This week, a specialist London court is set to reconsider permitting a historic $19 billion class action lawsuit ...

Fox News under attack, $1.6 billion lawsuit filed against it

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in Fox Corp dropped nearly twelve percent at one stage on Friday, despite a ...

British banks cut office space, tell staff to 'work from anywhere'

LONDON, England: British banks Nationwide Building Society and Santander UK have joined other banks to reduce their office space and ...

Niger sees hundreds dead in continuing jihadist attacks

NIAMEY, Niger: Suspected jihadists killed over 137 people in villages in Niger's Tahoua region this week. "In treating civilian populations ...

Report says Cuomo ordered state doctor to give Covid tests to family

NEW YORK, New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had a state doctor perform Covid tests on his family members ...

Defying travel ban, Ryanair chief urges British to book holidays

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has asked British holiday makers to ignore government warnings on undertaking travel in the ...

U.S. housing industry says soaring mortgage rates to slow new sales

WASHINGTON D.C.: February sales of new U.S. stand-alone houses plummeted to the lowest level in nine months in the midst ...

Intel to spend $20 billion on new semiconductor chip plants

SANTA CLARA, California: To re-establish its reputation after manufacturing delays caused its shares to plunge last year, Intel Corp CEO ...

Auto companies slow production due to chip shortages

TORRANCE, California: After announcing a weeklong halt in production at most of its North American plants, Honda Motors has decided ...

UK honors WWII codebreaker with portrait on 50-pound note

LONDON, England: The Bank of England has released the design of a new banknote honoring World War II mathematician Alan ...

Stock markets across world rally, U.S. markets join the fray

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets rallied on Friday with major gains recorded across-the-board. Investiors are gambling on ...

