WASHINGTON -- Senior national security officials of the United States, Japan, and South Korea met on Friday to discuss U.S. policy review on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and other regional issues, the White House said in a statement.

The national security advisors shared their concerns about the DPRK's "nuclear and ballistic missile programs" and "reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization," the statement said. (US-DPRK-Denuclearization)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to pay a visit to Pakistan from April 6 to 7, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said on Friday.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the broad agenda of discussions will include bilateral ties with particular focus on economic cooperation between the two countries. (Pakistan-Russia-Visit)

- - - -

PRETORIA, South Africa -- A total of 55 students from South Africa's University of Pretoria have tested positive for COVID-19, said Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande on Friday.

"We are aggressively working on contact tracing with the help of the health department and have tested and screened a large number of students and staff over the last few days," he said. (South Africa-Cluster-COVID-19)