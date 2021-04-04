Sun, 04 Apr 2021

Fair in Statesville

International

Use of restrictions weighed after pandemic ends, in British report

LONDON, UK: Offering guidelines for the period after vaccinations, the Journal of the Royal Society Interface is urging the public ...

One Capitol police officer dead, another injured after being rammed

WASHINGTON, DC. - A Capitol police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at ...

Horrific rail derailment in Taiwan leaves at least fifty dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the Taiwan train derailment has risen to 50, with 146 ...

Throughout Europe, NATO jets scramble to intercept Russians

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Russia sent six groups of military aircraft along NATO borders, requiring NATO to scramble fighter jets to intercept ...

Amidst flurry of lawsuits, Fox News still No. 1

NEW YORK, New York - Despite losing some Trump supporters, and being sued for billions of dollars over vote fraud ...

White House says Biden $2 tr. infrastructure plan widely supported

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House says there has been considerable praise for President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which ...

Business

Cars sell, house prices soar as U.S. consumer confidence jumps

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. consumer confidence soared in March to the highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven ...

T-Mobile partners with Google TV, includes messaging, chats

BELLEVUE, Washington: T-Mobile US said on Monday it was shutting down its Live, Live + and Live Zone TV services ...

Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737-Max jets, rejects Airbus bid

SEATTLE, Washington: American aerospace company Boeing announced on March 29 that Southwest Airlines would purchase 100 of its 737 MAX-7 ...

Families, friends can meet again as UK ends 3 month lockdown

LONDON, England: As the UK opens up following a three-month coronavirus lockdown, families and friends are being reunited in outdoor ...

Stock markets around world rally ahead of Easter break

NEW YORK, New York - The Easter Bunny stopped off at Wall Street on Thursday to dish out some cheer ...

Cryptocurrency payments coming to Visa credit cards

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Visa Inc has announced it will start accepting cryptocurrency transactions on its payment platform, citing growing demand ...

Movie Review

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie)
Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie