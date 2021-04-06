Tue, 06 Apr 2021

International

Philippine police hunt two people over fatal blast on Holy Thursday

COTABATO CITY, Philippines - A manhunt is underway for two people believed to be behind the Holy Thursday blast in ...

Singling out Amazon, Biden says corporate tax loopholes must end

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden has criticized online retailer Amazon.com for not paying federal taxes.Speaking in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last ...

Biden says corp. taxes, not gas taxes, to pay for infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following the announcement of the Biden administration seeking $2.3 trillion to fund a major U.S. infrastructure program by ...

Pro-British rioting erupts due to Brexit trade restrictions

BELFAST, Northern Ireland: Northern Ireland suffered its second straight night of violence, as pro-British Unionists rioted over new Brexit trade ...

Pfizer vaccine shown more effective in young people than adults

NEW YORK, New York: Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be more effective in children and teens between the ...

Japanese textbooks cause furor over ownership of S. Korean islands

SEOUL, South Korea: A long-standing territorial controversy has ruffled South Korean-Japanese relations following the publishing of Japanese school textbooks.The Japanese ...

Business

In ongoing spat, Russians fine Twitter for not deleting banned content

MOSCOW, Russia: Twitter has been fined $42,000 by a Russian court after being found guilty of not deleting content that ...

Four women promoted at Goldman Sachs in push for diversity

NEW YORK, New York: Goldman Sachs Group, which has been aggressively pushing for increasing the presence of Black, Latino, and ...

U.S. stock soar to dizzy levels, Dow and S&P 500 at record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks broke new records on Easter Monday as the Dow Jones industrial and Standard ...

United, Spirit Airlines call back staff, hiring new pilots

CHICAGO, Illinois: United Airlines has announced that it needs to hire an additional 300 pilots, as the traveling public returns ...

Nikkei 225 in Japan rises 235 points, U.S. dollar little changed

TOKYO, Japan - Stock markets in Asia were mostly closed on Monday, while most of Europe will also be on ...

Restaurants, hotels lead U.S. rebound, month's hiring was 517,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: As more Americans received the COVID-19 vaccination, March saw U.S. private employers hire the most workers in six ...

