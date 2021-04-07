PYONGYANG, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, has urged party cell secretaries to work in a more proactive and responsible way to strengthen the party cells, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

In an opening speech at the Sixth Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea here on Tuesday, Kim said the conference was aimed at discussing the cell work, guiding and assisting them and thereby consistently striving to strengthen the party cells, according to the KCNA.

Kim announced that a conference of cell secretaries shall be held every five years in the future in keeping with a party congress.

"Our Party Central Committee frequently meets the cell secretaries, who are always among the Party's members, listens to their opinions and teaches them in order to communicate with the broad sections of the Party's members and other working people in this course, and lead the revolution and construction in conformity with their opinions and requirements," Kim said.

He also pointed out that the conference "will comprehensively review and analyze work of the cell secretaries" since the fifth conference of cell chairpersons of the party, and discuss the tasks and ways for decisively improving and intensifying the work of its cells at present.

The report did not mention the duration of the conference, but said it would continue on Wednesday.