Wed, 07 Apr 2021

International

Belgium university works to identify victims of Ethiopian fighting

GHENT, Belgium: European researchers have compiled a list of 1,900 Ethiopians killed in the Tigray region by soldiers, paramilitaries and ...

Jordan prohibits media stories on house arrest of King's brother

AMMAN, Jordan: Jordan has prohibited all news organizations and social media from publishing stories about King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamza, ...

Over-the-counter COVID test approved for home use

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to two additional at-home COVID-19 screening tests, to be ...

Belfast and Londonderry still under attack, dozens of police hurt

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Police, and politicians in Northern Ireland appealed for calm on Monday after a third night of ...

Philippine police hunt two people over fatal blast on Holy Thursday

COTABATO CITY, Philippines - A manhunt is underway for two people believed to be behind the Holy Thursday blast in ...

Singling out Amazon, Biden says corporate tax loopholes must end

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden has criticized online retailer Amazon.com for not paying federal taxes.Speaking in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last ...

Business

New Tesla delivery record for single quarter set at 184,800 cars

NEW YORK, New York: Surpassing Wall Street estimates, Tesla Inc posted record deliveries from January-March, as demand for its less ...

Fueling the nation's optimism, 916,000 jobs filled in March

WASHINGTON D.C.: Unemployment in the United States fell in March to 6 percent, while some 916,000 jobs were added to ...

Unremarkable day for U.S. stocks, with sellers having slight advantage

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks lost ground on Tuesday in a choppy day of trading which saw the ...

Huawei's Meng Wanzhou's extradition trial moves to final arguments

VANCOUVER, Canada: In a case involving Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's bid to prevent her extradition to the United ...

Nike wins in court to stop sale of knock-off 'Satan Shoes'

NEW YORK, New York: Nike Inc has won a judicial ruling after a district court in the United States instructed ...

Stocks in Asia mixed, Nikkei 225 sheds 393 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan reversed course Tuesday after making solid gains on Easter Monday.The Nikkei 225 in ...

Movie Review

Police Story 2 (Ging chaat goo si juk jaap)