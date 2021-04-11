Sun, 11 Apr 2021

Italian demonstrators gather at parliament, block roads over lockdown

ROME, Italy: Italian restaurant owners clashed with police earlier this week during a demonstration outside Parliament in Rome, as they ...

EU medical official says link between AstraZeneca and blood clots

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A senior European medical official has said that there is a "clear link" between the use of the ...

EU report sees majority vaccinated in June, eastern countries later

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The majority of European Union nations will have enough Covid vaccinations to inoculate over 55 percent of their ...

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at age of 99

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99 after seven decades at the heart ...

Catching COVID-19 from surfaces called 'not significant', says CDC

ATLANTA, Georgia: There is no significant risk of catching coronavirus from surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ...

Yemenis on FBI terror watchlist caught trying to cross into Mexico

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two Yemeni men on a U.S. terror watchlist were arrested earlier this year when they attempted to illegally ...

Carnival Cruises undecided on mandatory vaccines for travelers

MIAMI, Florida: Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, is refraining from picking sides on the question of making COVID-19 ...

Michigan plants to assemble GM electric vehicles in 2022

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors declared its intent to manufacture electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks in late 2022. The electric vehicles ...

Cryptocurrencies surge to $2 trillion on Monday, led by Bitcoin

NEW YORK, New York: Driven by the surge in demand for cryptocurrencies from both institutional and retail investors, the market ...

Google victorious at Supreme Court in copyright case brought by Oracle

WASHINGTON D.C.: Google has emerged victorious in a case filed by Oracle, as the U.S. Supreme Court that Google's use ...

Another record-breaking day on Wall Street, Dow up nearly 300 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on fire on Friday as investors and traders bought shares across all ...

Southwest, United bring back over 500 pilots to fly summer schedule

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines has recalled more than 200 pilots from voluntary extended leave.The airline said 209 of its pilots ...

