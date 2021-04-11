PYONGYANG, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The sixth Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) closed on Thursday after successfully attaining its goal, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

At the closing session, Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the WPK, spoke highly of the devoted efforts made by cell secretaries who have contributed to the strengthening of the revolutionary ranks and the socialist construction despite difficulties.

Kim also said turning all Party cells into healthy and viable ones, which are closely knitted in bonds of human feelings, is the main idea of this conference, and those that are not knitted in bonds of human feelings cannot become loyal cells.

Party cells in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) refer to the party's most elementary units, consisting of five to 30 members.

About 10,000 party cell secretaries took part in the three-day conference.