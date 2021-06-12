PYONGYANG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), chaired a military meeting on Friday to discuss important tasks of further enhancing the fighting efficiency of the armed forces, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday.

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of DPRK, presided over the second enlarged meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the WPK, which was attended by members of the Central Military Commission, commanders of the services and corps commanders of the Korean People's Army and other members of the relevant departments.

"The enlarged meeting set forth important tasks for further enhancing the fighting efficiency of the revolutionary armed forces and bringing about a fresh turn in the overall work of national defence as required by the recent fast-changing situation around the Korean peninsula and the internal and external environment of our revolution and discussed the organizational issue," the report said.

At the meeting, Kim analyzed the prevailing situation and the real state of the work of the army and indicated the strategic tasks to be permanently held fast to and the ways to developing the armed forces, it said.

The meeting also dealt with organizational issues of dismissing, transferring and newly appointing some commanding officers of the services and those of some units at corps level, according to the report.