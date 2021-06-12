Sat, 12 Jun 2021

International

Daughter of Peru's former president losing by 0.4% in election

LIMA, Peru: Peruvian socialist and school teacher Pedro Castillo was holding on to a slim lead over candidate Keiko Fujimori ...

Speeding, alcohol called cause of upswing in Iowa road deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa: In a bid to reduce the state's increasing number of traffic fatalities, Iowa officials said this week ...

Ecuador obtains money to begin Covid vaccination campaign

QUITO, Ecuador: Ecuador has obtained $550 million in financing to begin its campaign to administer Covid vaccinations to its population, ...

15 wandering elephants being watched worldwide on Youtube, Twitter

BEIJING, China: First they became stars in China, and now 15 wandering elephants have become international celebrities. Worldwide media are ...

NASA's Juno spacecraft sends back photos of Jupiter's moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: For the first time in 20 years, a NASA spacecraft has traveled close enough to one of ...

Central Park Concert, events citywide to celebrate New York opening

NEW YORK CITY, New York: An expected August concert is planned to mark the end of the Covid lockdowns, as ...

Business

Meatpacker JBS CEO says $11 million ransom paid after cyberattack

GREELEY, Colorado: JBS USA, part of a worldwide meatpacking company, reportedly paid an $11 million ransom to criminals who attacked ...

FBI investigating leaked IRS records of wealthiest Americans

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following media reports claiming some of America's richest people paid little to no income taxes, the Treasury Department ...

Positive day on Wall Street for stocks and U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States and Europe rose across the board on Friday, in a ...

Renault denies court's accusation of cheating on emissions testing

PARIS, France: Renault, the car manufacturer based in France, announced on June 8 that French prosecutors had leveled charges of ...

Ireland to allow some workers to return to offices in August

DUBLIN, Ireland: Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said some Irish workers might return to working in their offices by the end ...

Asian stock markets struggle, Australian All Ords gains 18 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday with only minor views into positive or negative territory.In ...

Movie Review

War for the Planet of the Apes