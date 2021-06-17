SEOUL, June 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy will hold talks in Seoul next week with U.S. and Japanese counterparts over the Korean Peninsula issues, the South Korean foreign ministry said Thursday.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will talk bilaterally on Monday with Sung Kim, the newly appointed U.S. special representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) policy.

The U.S. envoy will make his first visit to Seoul for five days until Wednesday since he took office on May 21.

Noh will hold bilateral talks in Seoul with Takehiro Funakoshi, the director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs of the Japanese foreign ministry, as well as the trilateral talks with the U.S. and Japanese diplomats on Monday.

It would come after the U.S. administration recently completed the review of its policy towards the DPRK.