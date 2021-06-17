Thu, 17 Jun 2021

News RELEASES

International

India Covid cases drop 31% in 1 week as surge seen ending

NEW DELHI, India: India has reported a continuing decline in Covid infections, including a staggering 31 percent drop in the ...

Poll says many countries across globe see U.S. as danger to democracy

The world has been treated to successive spectacles of national leaders gathering at a G7 Summit in Cornwall and a ...

600,000 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in UAE

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates reached a grim milestone on Tuesday when the number of Covid-19 cases in ...

Chinese officials investigated over deaths of 21 runners

BEIJING, China: Twenty-seven Chinese officials are being investigated following the deaths of 21 runners last month during an ultramarathon in ...

Putin offers to exchange cybercriminals with U.S.

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russia would send wanted cybercriminals to the U.S. if the U.S. ...

Biden says Russia weaker than appears

CARBIS BAY, England: U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Russia might be weaker than appears, noting that Moscow ...

Business

Shares in Australia and Japan weaken, as Chinese markets advance

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday, rising in China and Hong Kong Kong, but dropping ...

Starbucks takes steps to place name on U.S. sports stadium

SEATTLE, Washington: Starbucks Corp has applied to the U.S. trademark office for the right to use its name on a ...

Booming demand means no furloughs for United flight attendants

CHICAGO, Illinois: Flight attendants for United Airlines can breathe a sigh of relief as they will be recalled at the ...

Wall Street drops after Federal Reserve statement, dollar rallies

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Reserve following its two-day monetary policy meeting which concluded on Wednesday, has ...

First new auto plant in Detroit to assemble Jeeps

DETROIT, Michigan: Automaker Stellantis NV, which owns Jeep, has opened a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Detroit for building ...

Britain-Australia free trade deal marks UK move away from Europe

LONDON, England: In the wake of the just concluded G7 summit, Britain and Australia announced a trade deal on Tuesday ...

