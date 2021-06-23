Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
72
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
With infections rising, Taiwan thanks U.S. for Covid vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan received 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday, more than doubling the nation's ...

Brazil reports half million Covid deaths, vaccinations still slow

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Over half a million Brazilians have now died after contracting COVID-19, it was reported on Saturday. Brazil ...

Planning for space tourism, company flies test balloon 20 miles high

ORLANDO, Florida: Space Perspective, which plans to bring tourists to space inside a capsule tethered to a balloon, successfully flew ...

EU countries to allow Americans, others to return

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In the much-awaited opening following the Covid pandemic, the European Union announced on Friday that its member countries ...

Biden orders U.S. to investigate Chinese apps, may impose bans

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden has issued an executive order which could result in several Chinese apps being investigated or ...

Consumers to pay price for unplanted crops due to California drought

CANTUA CREEK, California: California farmers are leaving fields unplanted because of the ongoing drought. California's worst drought since 1977 has ...

Business

Section
Japanese sharemarkets dominate Asian trading again Tuesday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan did an almost complete about-face on Tuesday with the Nikkei 225 soaring 873.20 ...

Dubai Airport sees 8% jump in passengers in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Officials at Dubai International Airport are hoping for a "flood" of travelers as the coronavirus pandemic ...

Boeing unveils 230 passenger 737 MAX 10 jet

SEATTLE, Washington: The latest and largest 737 edition from Boeing -- the MAX 10 -- is being introduced as part ...

Dow Jones rises by nearly 600 points as Wall Street rebounds

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Monday as bargain-hunters bought up big.The Dow Jones led ...

Paypal merchant fees jump from 2.9 to 3.4 percent

SAN JOSE, California: PayPal is raising merchant fees one half percent to merchants as it solidifies its dominant position in ...

Biden ends 25% Trump tariff on Scotch whiskey, other EU imports

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has lifted a 25 percent tariff on Scotch whiskey, as well as other goods imported ...

Movie Review

Beverly Hills Cop (4K UHD)