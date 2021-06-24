Thu, 24 Jun 2021

News RELEASES

Republicans transfer millions to candidates prior to 2022 elections

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Republican Party spent millions of dollars in May, in its attempt to regain a majority of seats ...

Due to Covid, no foreigners to be allowed at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan: The Tokyo Olympic Committee met on Monday to announce that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic in Japan, ...

EU says will sanction Lebanon if no government formed

BEIRUT, Lebanon: EU Foreign Ministers warned they might apply sanctions to Lebanon if its political leaders continue to block the ...

With Covid recovery, traffic in U.S. increases 55% in April

WASHINGTON D.C.: As Americans return post-pandemic normal lives, U.S. motorists drove 55 percent more miles in April than during the ...

Trudeau extends border closings with U.S. until July 21

OTTAWA, Canada: Despite pressure from companies and the tourism industry to ease the nation's travel ban, Canadian Prime Minister Justin ...

With infections rising, Taiwan thanks U.S. for Covid vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan received 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday, more than doubling the nation's ...

U.S. stocks struggle to make gains, Nasdaq however adds 18 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were directionless on Wednesday with minor adjustments in all major indices.The Nasdaq did ...

UK upgraded by Fitch after economy rebounds post-Covid

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Rating agency Fitch has raised the outlook for the UK's sovereign debt score to 'stable' ...

Belarus companies, individuals sanctioned after forced landing of jet

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union will expand travel bans and the freezing of asset of 86 Belarusian individuals and companies ...

Stocks in Asia trade sideways, little movements in either direction

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded in tight ranges on Wednesday, with little headway being made in either ...

Agreement means Adevinta to purchase eBay advertising group

OSLO, Norway: U.S. e-commerce group eBay and Adevinta of Norway have received permission to work jointly in selling global classified ...

AirAsia says industry could return to normal in 2 years

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The founder of AirAsia Group has said the aviation industry could return to normal within two years. ...

