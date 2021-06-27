Sun, 27 Jun 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Elon Musk looks to begin worldwide satellite internet by September

HAWTHORNE, California: Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk's SpaceX, has said it is hoping to offer global internet ...

Mannequin astronauts to test dangers of moon mission

ORLANDO, Florida: NASA's Artemis I flight to the moon, planned for late 2021, will have a crew of mannequins to ...

Petitions accepted as California begins recall election of Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO, California: With nearly 200,000 more signatures than required to seek the ouster of California Governor Gavin Newsom, state officials ...

All of Sydney and surrounding areas ordered into lockdown from 6pm

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - All of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, and Wollongong will be locked down from ...

Concerned about forced labor, U.S. bans some Chinese imports

WASHINGTON D.C.: Cracking down on forced labor allegations in China, the Biden administration on Wednesday banned the imports of a ...

U.S. report on UFOs to be delivered to Congress within days

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Following years of denying the existence of UFOs, the U.S. government will release a report to the public ...

Business

Section
Biden issues final extension of ban on evictions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it was extending the nation's residential eviction moratorium until July 31, ...

NFL, flexing its muscles, seeks partners to enlarge media businesses

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The National Football League (NFL) has announced that it is seeking to broaden its own ...

After jump in demand during Covid, Krispy Kreme seeks $4-billion IPO

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A regulatory submission earlier this week revealed that donut chain Krispy Kreme is pursuing a ...

Wall Street marches on into unchartered waters

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the United States continued to rally on Friday, while the tech sector ...

Ford engine, parts to go into new U.S. Post Office vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: U.S. auto manufacturer Ford Motor has confirmed it will supply engines, transmissions, and other parts for the next-generation ...

Fearing Chinese spying, Pacific island turns to Australia for cable

SYDNEY, Australia: After rejecting a low bid from China due to security concerns, the Pacific island of Nauru is in ...

Movie Review

Black Girl (Le noire de )