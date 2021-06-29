Tue, 29 Jun 2021

International

Senate Republicans ask for end to face masks on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some Senate Republicans have asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end the requirement for ...

California, Oregon, Washington warn of 'life-threatening heat'

PORTLAND, Oregon: Anticipating a life-threatening heat wave, states in the U.S. Pacific Northwest have begun opening public cooling centers to ...

Moscow reports shortage of vaccines following jump in Covid cases

MOSCOW, Russia: - Amidst a surge in Covid infections, three Russian regions had to suspend administering COVID-19 vaccinations due to ...

With eye on drug smuggling, Indonesia and U.S. build maritime centre

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia and the United States have begun construction of a $3.5 million maritime training centre, in a bid ...

Navigating in Palestine a living nightmare

Today, Israeli restrictions imposed on the freedom of movement of Palestinians shape our lives to the minutest details. The separation ...

Too many tourists visiting Venice, says UNESCO report

VENICE, Italy: Citing the impact of overwhelming tourism, UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has taken the ...

Business

Break in U.S. consumer spending due to shortages, inflation concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Although U.S. consumer spending paused in May, supply constraints and increased demand for services saw prices surge, with ...

Another record breaking day on U.S. markets, Nasdaq jumps 140 points

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks rallied in the United States on Monday, despite a major fall on the ...

Chinese to build battery plant in France, create 1,000 jobs

PARIS, France: An electric car battery plant that China's Envision AESC is planning to set up in northern France is ...

Twice weekly flights to connect Cork with Frankfurt this summer

DUBLIN, Ireland: Direct flights from Cork Airport to Frankfurt, Germany will be available on Mondays and Fridays beginning this summer.The ...

UK trucking industry says food shortages will continue thru Christmas

LONDON, England: Britain faces a shortage of 100,000 truck drivers, opening up the possibility of reduced deliveries of food to ...

Asian stock markets take a breather, Australian market hit by lockdown

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia limped to the finishing line on Monday with all the major indices finishing ...

