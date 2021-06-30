Wed, 30 Jun 2021

International

New blood test confirmed to accurately screen for cancers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Scientists believe a blood test that can detect 50 types of cancer -- before the onset of typical ...

Gay men targeted for hate crimes in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas - Three Texans are behind bars convicted of luring gay men for the purpose of committing violent crimes ...

With end of COVID-19 restrictions, colds and flu return across U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio: As life returns to normal in post-covid America, the end of wearing face masks also means an increase ...

Five dead after hot air balloon strikes power line in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: Five people were killed on Saturday when the hot air balloon they were riding in crashed in ...

Senate Republicans ask for end to face masks on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some Senate Republicans have asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end the requirement for ...

California, Oregon, Washington warn of 'life-threatening heat'

PORTLAND, Oregon: Anticipating a life-threatening heat wave, states in the U.S. Pacific Northwest have begun opening public cooling centers to ...

Business

Mixed performance for stocks in Asia, dollar continues rising

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed on Wednesday in Asia. Moves in either direction however were limited.The Nikkei 225 ...

Germany's Merkel proposes ban on British tourists in EU

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Germany will ask the European Union to ban British travelers because of the spread of the Delta variant ...

U.S. stocks at record highs on strong consumer sentiment

NEW YORK, New York - A significant boost in U.S. consumer confidence kept stock markets afloat Tuesday, with both the ...

Indian Minister accuses Amazon, Walmart of predatory practices

NEW DELHI: Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has accused U.S. ecommerce giants of using their scale and access to large ...

VW says it will stop installing internal combustion engines by 2035

WOLFSBURG, Germany: German automaker Volkswagen has decided to phase out installing internal combustion engines by 2035 in Europe and the ...

Asian stocks sink, Chinese and Hong Kong markets fare worst

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia fell on Tuesday with the biggest falls, in percentage terms, in mainland China ...

Movie Review

Chimes at Midnight (aka Falstaff)