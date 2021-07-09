Fri, 09 Jul 2021

Major police operation mounted in Sydney to counter Covid

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A major police operation involving more than 100 officers, including many from the Dog and Mounted ...

104 shot, 19 dead during Chicago's July 4 weekend

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago's long July 4th weekend saw at least 104 people shot and 19 killed.Among those shot were two ...

Teenagers need to be monitored, reported to authorities: HK leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said that "ideologies" posed national security risks to Hong Kong.She also asked ...

Angry China responds to Japanese warning not to invade Taiwan

TOKYO, Japan: A Japanese official has warned that if China invades Taiwan, the Japanese would come to the island nation's ...

BP, Lukoil want to quit Iraq says oil minister

BAGHDAD, Iraq: Two of Iraq's largest oil producers - BP and Russia's Lukoil - hope to sell their assets in ...

Haiti in state of siege after assassination of President Moise

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - A group of unidentified individuals attacked the private residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise overnight and shot ...

Stock markets in U.S., UK and Asian sold off, Nasdaq drops 105 points

NEW YORK, New York - Global stocks tumbled on Thursday with industrials and techs all taking a beating.The rot began ...

New York City agency proposes 24-hour nightlife district plan

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City is weighing a proposal to create 24-hour entertainment districts.The proposal was submitted ...

Bipartisan support in US House to continue Nord Stream 2 sanctions

Washington, D.C.: With a US House of Representative panel unanimously passing an amendment to repeal sanctions waivers on companies involved ...

Stocks in Asia generally lower, HK's Hang Seng drops 823 points.

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mostly lower on Thursday, led by the Hang Seng in Hong Kong ...

Australian hotel industry in crisis, Sydney hotels virtually empty

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Hotels in Sydney, Australia's largest city, have plunged below twp percent in the wake of a ...

Gasoline prices force White House to voice concern

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has expressed its concern over the high price of gasoline in the United States, while ...

