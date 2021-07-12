Mon, 12 Jul 2021

International

U.S. might speed visas for vulnerable Afghan women

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Biden administration is considering offering a quick path for receiving U.S. visas for vulnerable Afghans, including women ...

Post-pandemic, New York honors emergency workers with parade

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A Wednesday parade will honor the people who helped get New York City through the ...

Virgin owner Branson to be first space owner to reach space

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico: British billionaire Richard Branson will make history on Sunday as he becomes the first owner ...

Eric Adams wins New York mayoral primary on anti-crime platform

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was declared the victor on Tuesday of this week for ...

Nearly all British troops withdrawn from Afghanistan, says PM Johnson

LONDON, England: Fearing civil war, Britain has withdrawn most of its troops from Afghanistan following a nearly 20 year deployment, ...

Pope to be in hospital one week following surgery

ROME, Italy: Pope Francis, recovering following intestinal surgery, had his condition described as "regular and satisfactory," the Vatican said Wednesday.The ...

Business

Citing post-Covid demand, Levi Strauss sees profit above estimates

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Levi Strauss and Company said fiscal 2021 profits are expected to reach above market estimates due to ...

U.S., Canadian ministers discuss Mexico's energy, investment policies

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: During a meeting on Wednesday between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and ...

U.S. to keep borders closed to foreigners due to Covid

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Biden administration is not planning to immediately lift international travel restrictions put in place to control the ...

30 U.S. states sue Google, say Play Store is illegal monopoly

WASHINGTON D.C.: A case, joined by a 37-state grouping in the United States, was filed on July 7 accusing the ...

Canadian drought threatens Manitoba's wheat, canola crops

MANITOU, Manitoba: Canada's canola and wheat crops face failure as farmers struggle with a continuing drought. The all-important Canadian canola ...

Pentagon to award cloud computing contract to numerous vendors

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, valued to eventually reach $10 billion. In new negotiations, ...

