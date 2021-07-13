Tue, 13 Jul 2021

International

Researchers predict record breaking Atlantic storm season

HOUSTON, Texas: Researchers from Colorado State University believe 20 major tropical storms will strike the Atlantic region this year.Colorado State ...

Video aired showing 2nd brother of Mexican president taking cash

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexican news media broadcast video on Thursday of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's brother accepting stacks of ...

Sweden reports death of nine in crash of plane carrying skydivers

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Eight skydivers and their pilot died following the crash of their plane outside Orebro, Sweden on Thursday, Swedish ...

With 1,800 giant pandas, China removes them from endangered list

BEIJING, China: The giant panda has been removed from the endangered species list by China. Officials report that there are ...

S. Korea orders new restrictions as new Covid cases set record

SEOUL, South Korea: As Covid cases set new daily records in South Korea, the capital city of Seoul and surrounding ...

Canada not to admit unvaccinated tourists 'for quite a while'

OTTAWA, Canada: Unvaccinated foreign tourists will not be allowed into Canada "for quite a while," according to Prime Minister Justin ...

Business

General Motors reports Chinese Q2 sales increase 5.2 percent

BEIJING, China: General Motors maintained its continuing progress in Q2 in China, delivering over 750,000 vehicles, a 5.2-percent increase as ...

Wall Street continues breaking records amidst global stocks boom

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks kicked off the week in style across the globe on Monday.In the U.S., all ...

Unionized retail workers earn higher pay than nonunion workers: report

WASHINGTON D.C.: Unionized workers are earning higher wages, compared to nonunion workers in the U.S. retail sector, with their weekly ...

Businesses, lawmakers warn of steep losses if U.S. borders stay closed

WASHINGTON D.C.: Businesses and lawmakers in the United States are pressuring the government to allow foreign travelers to again enter ...

Stocks rally in Asia, Japan's key index rises more than 600 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares were sought out across Asia on Monday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 led the charge soaring ...

U.S. adds 14 Chinese companies to blacklist due to abuses of Muslims

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration added 14 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist on Friday due to human rights abuses ...

