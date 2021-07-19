Mon, 19 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
71
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Large F-22 exercise meant as message to Chinese military

WASHINGTON D.C.: Squadrons of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter planes have been deployed for exercises in the Pacific, ...

To contain Covid, Indonesia urges no travel during upcoming festival

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia has asked people to pray from home during next week's Eid-al-Adha festival, in a bid to contain ...

'Free Cuba' painted on street outside Cuban embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C.: "Cuba Libre", Spanish for "Free Cuba" was painted in giant letters on the street in front of the ...

China unlikely to follow U.S., Soviet Union into Afghanistan

The ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan working group at Dushanbe on ...

At least 20 arrested in Belarus raids on journalists, rights activists

MINSK, Belarus: For the third consecutive day, Belarus police raided the homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists ...

Diabetes tied to 40% of Covid deaths among Americans

ARLINGTON, Virginia: Some 40 percent of Covid deaths in the United States were among diabetics, according to recently released statistics.This ...

Business

Section
To slow the spread of Covid, new restrictions imposed of Greek Mykonos

ATHENS, Greece: Following a rise in Covid cases, Greece has banned music in restaurants and bars on the tourist island ...

U.S. dollar shines on Asian markets as stock markets dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were sold off in Australia on Monday as rising fears of inflation, and concerns over ...

Hubble Telescope power restored after one month shut down

HOUSTON, Texas: After being shut down for one month, NASA has repaired the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA said on Friday ...

Intel seeks to ramp up chip supplies with purchase of GlobalFoundries

SANTA CLARA, California: Intel Corp is in discussions to purchase semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion, the Wall Street ...

Jobless claims reach U.S. low as labor market heats up

WASHINGTON D.C.: Applications for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low in the U.S. last week amid signs of a ...

Covid jump in L.A. causes officials to again require face masks

LOS ANGELES, California: Los Angeles County is again requiring all residents to wear face masks, following an increase in hospitalizations ...

Movie Review

Dead Man