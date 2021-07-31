Sat, 31 Jul 2021

News RELEASES

International

Amid surge, Thailand opens first Covid airport hospital in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand has opened an 1,800 bed field hospital for Covid patients in a cargo warehouse at Bangkok's Don ...

Gambling on regaining majority, Canada's Trudeau to hold elections

OTTAWA, Canada: Reports from Canada say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will schedule snap elections in September, two years ahead ...

20-year old youth shot deal by Israeli soldiers during teen's funeral

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - A 20-year old Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli army soldiers on Thursday as he attended ...

Jump in Covid variant forces U.S. to keep borders closed to visitors

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Due to the spread of the Covid Delta variant, the United States will not lift the existing travel ...

Blinken meets representative of Tibet government in exile in India

NEW DELHI, India: China is expected to deliver an angry response to a meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ...

Hong Kong man found guilty under HK security law, 115 others charged

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has convicted the first person for terrorism and inciting secession, as defined by its new national ...

Business

Walmart to pay for employees' college tuition, cost of books

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Retailer Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S., has announced it will cover the full cost of ...

U.S. stocks slip on Amazon revenue forecasts

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell across the board on Friday with Amazon a stand-out for sellers. The ...

Amazon says it will not accept bitcoin for online payments

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com denied media reports on July 26 that the company was considering accepting bitcoins as a form of ...

In major move, Intel to build Qualcomm chips, full production by 2025

SANTA CLARA, California: Hoping to regain its lead by 2025 and catch up to rivals, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ...

Stocks across Asia sold off, Japan's Nikkei 225 loses 499 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - There was wholesale selling of stocks on Asian markets on Friday with the technology sector coming ...

Chinese companies risk U.S. de-listing over government interference

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Changes in reporting procedures will now require Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges to disclose the risks ...

