HONG KONG -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 01:27:36 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 30.4171 degrees south latitude and 177.8163 degrees west longitude. (New Zealand-Earthquake)

----

BOGOTA -- The Interpol office in Colombia has issued a "red notice" for Javier Veloza, leader of a dissident guerrilla group that is split from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the National Police, reported on Sunday.

Vargas said that Veloza, alias "Jhon Mechas," who commands the armed group known as GAOR 33, now operating in the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, is accused of ordering an attack against President Ivan Duque. (Colombia-Duque-Javier Veloza)

----

LOS ANGELES -- Four people were killed Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash in Colusa County in the western U.S. state of California, authorities said.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it received a report of the crash at 1:15 p.m. local time (2015 GMT) in the area near Highway 45 at Reservation Road. (U.S.-Helicopter-Crash)

----

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday night urged South Korea to cancel its regular joint military exercises with the United States and said a North-South leader-level summit remains unlikely in the short term, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The joint military drills are "an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders of the North and the South wishing to see a step taken toward restoring mutual trust and which beclouds the way ahead of the north-south relations," said Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in a statement. (DPRK-South Korea)