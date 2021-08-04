Wed, 04 Aug 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
79
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Haiti Supreme Court judge in hiding, wanted in killing of president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Haitian police on Friday accused former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot of having met with Colombian mercenaries accused ...

U.K. Space Command begins task of protecting from threats in space

LONDON, England: Following the United States, Britain has created a military space command to supervise activities in space, Britain's Ministry ...

Europeans evacuate 394 migrants from boat on Mediterranean

TUNIS, Tunisia: Some 394 migrants were rescued from an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.The Sea-Watch 3 ...

Air leak causes drop in pressure in International Space Station

MOSCOW, Russia: Staffs on Earth and in the International Space Station are working to correct a drop in air pressure, ...

U.S. sanctions Cuba police, leaders after July protests

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States added additional sanctions on the Cuban police force and its leaders on Friday, following the ...

U.S. seizes tanker, seeks owner for bypassing North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United Sates has seized a tanker that it said was assisting North Korea in evading sanctions. In ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets roar ahead, greenback steadies

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounded ahead on Tuesday with solid gains being recorded by all the major ...

California restaurants fear bankruptcy if pork removed from menus

San Francisco, California: Even as restaurants struggled to survive during the Covid lockdown in California, many fear they will not ...

Amazon said it will appeal EU $886 million fine

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed a record $886.6 million European Union fine on Amazon.com ...

Asian stock markets slip, Shanghai Composite drops 16 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia weakened on Tuesday, with the damage registering. across the board.In China, the Shanghai ...

Jump in post-Covid U.S. labor costs seen in second quarter

WASHINGTON D.C.: The cost of labor in the United States rose significantly in Q2 as firms increased salaries and offered ...

U.S. states weigh charges to packagers for recycling

PORTLAND, Maine: States throughout America are attempting to pass bills that would make the commercial users of packaging pay for ...

Movie Review

Outlaw King