KABUL -- The Taliban outfit has claimed responsibility for attacking and killing Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of government's media and information center in Kabul on Friday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the armed group in his twitter account said, "the Mujahidin conducted a special attack and killed Dawa Khan Menapal the chief of government media center in Kabul today." (Afghanistan-Taliban-Targeted Killing)

- - - -

ISTANBUL -- At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday in a bus accident in Turkey's western province of Manisa, local media reported.

The accident happened when a passenger bus hit a stationary truck from behind, the Hurriyet daily said. (Turkey-Bus accident-Manisa)

- - - -

SEOUL -- Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States on Friday held phone talks over the Korean Peninsula issue, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to exchange views on the issues of mutual interest, including the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the Korean Peninsula issues. (South Korea-U.S. Talk-Korean Peninsula)

- - - -

SAN FRANCISCO -- A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in the U.S. state of Alaska, killing all six people on board, including the pilot and five passengers.

The wreckage was found in a steep mountainous area around 12 miles (about 19 km) northeast of the city of Ketchikan, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. (US-Alaska-Crash-Plane)