Sat, 07 Aug 2021

International

Section
Germany's Laschet, next chancellor, in Warsaw for WWII commemoration

WARSAW, Poland: Germany's next Chancellor, Armin Laschet, attended the commemoration of the 1944 Polish uprising against the Nazi occupation on ...

To enforce quarantine, Japan to name, shame those violating rules

TOKYO, JAPAN: Japan carried out a threat to publicly shame people who do not comply with border measures related to ...

Ammunition shortage in U.S. follows largest-ever sales of firearms

WASHINGTON D.C.: The COVID-19 pandemic and record firearms sales have caused a shortage of ammunition in the United States, which ...

Florida records highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

MIAMI, Florida: One day after recording the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, ...

Despite efforts to save 1,500 jobs, Virginia drug plant closes

CHARLESTON, West Virginia: A West Virginia pharmaceutical plant that employed some 1,500 people has closed, despite a late effort by ...

Delta variant causes more Americans to get vaccinated: White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: The average number of Americans being vaccinated against COVID-19 rose by 30 percent, as the Delta variant is ...

Business

Section
Nearly 1m new jobs added in United States last month, stocks rise

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Labor Department on Friday fuelled further rises on Friday on Wall Street, with ...

McDonald's returns to requiring masks be worn inside restaurants

CHICAGO, Illinois: McDonald's Corporation said, on Monday, that all customers and staff must again wear face masks inside its U.S. ...

Investors in Asia overlook stocks, dollar inches higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took a back seat Friday as investors looked elsewhere for opportunities.The rapid spreading ...

Russians blamed for 2020 cyber-espionage campaign, says United States

WASHINGTON D.C.: Russian hackers behind the SolarWinds cyber-espionage campaign hacked the email accounts of the offices of prominent federal prosecutors ...

Economy stimulated when banks relaxed lending standards, says Fed

WASHINGTON D.C.: Loan officials in banks in the United States cited loosening of criteria and conditions on loans for businesses ...

Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq close at record levels

NEW YORK, New York - Strong economic data including a decline in initial jobless claims to 385,000 boosted stocks on ...

Movie Review

