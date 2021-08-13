SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Eight more U.S. soldiers and one relevant civilian in South Korea tested positive for the COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.

The USFK said in a statement that nine USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between July 31 and Aug. 10.

Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on a U.S. military flight from a U.S. military installation off the Korean Peninsula on Aug. 1.

Four service members and a family member arrived at the Incheon International Airport on international commercial flights on July 31, Aug. 1, 6, 8 and 10.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. army bases here.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 1,210, according to Yonhap news agency.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,990 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 220,182. The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for 38 straight days.