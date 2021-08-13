Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Governor says Delta variant leaves only 8 ICU beds in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Only eight intensive care unit beds were available on Monday in the state of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, ...

Regional powers begin exerting influence in Afghanistan

As each day goes by, the Taliban's forces edge closer to controlling all of Afghanistan. In the first week of ...

Prince Andrew accuser an experienced litigant

NEW YORK, New York - A Colorado woman now living in Australia who has long accused the late Jeffrey Epstein ...

China fires, demotes officials due to spreading Covid Delta variant

BEIJING, China: - More than 30 Chinese officials were fired or received other punishments for allegedly failing to respond adequately ...

Drinking water, hydropower, tourism at risk as Lake Powell falls

LAKE POWELL, Utah: A thick, white band of newly exposed rock face stretches high above boaters' heads at Lake Powell, ...

NASA's first ground drilling on Mars called unsuccessful

PASADENA, California: The Perseverance Rover's first drilling attempt on Mars was unsuccessful, according to NASA.The agency said, on Friday, that ...

U.S. tax credits seek to end Chinese dominance of rare earth magnets

WASHINGTON D.C.: A bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to provide tax credits to companies ...

Top U.S. stock indices hit record highs for third day in row

NEW YORK, New York - A marginal fall in initial jobless claims last week helped the Standard and Poor's 500 ...

Continental Grain buys chicken-giant Sanderson Farms for $4.5B

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With the price of chicken soaring, Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture ...

U.S. economic recovery brightens with 10 million job postings in June

WASHINGTON D.C.: An all-time high in job postings by companies in the United States was recorded in June, indicative of ...

Stocks in Asia struggle as greenback rally conks out

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia drifted lower on Thursday, although the Australian market made a modest move high.Stocks ...

American restaurants, bars, retail stores returning to face mask rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: Large and small US businesses, from McDonald's and Home Depot to local yoga studios, are re-introducing face mask ...

