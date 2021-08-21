Sat, 21 Aug 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
84
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Cuba turns to military to transport oxygen to COVID-19 patients

HAVANA, Cuba: Amidst the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant, and as doctors are rushing to ...

After Afghan failure, Czech president says no more money for NATO

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: NATO's legitimacy has been placed in question after its failure in Afghanistan, said Czech President Milos Zeman, ...

Oregon governor sends military to help hospitals with Covid patients

PORTLAND, Oregon: Oregon officials have reported 93 percent of local hospital beds for adults, and 90 percent of all intensive ...

U.S. passengers must wear face masks till January, says government

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States has ordered face masks to continue to be worn on flights and all other public ...

Visitors praised for jumping onto alligator to save trainer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: A trainer at a reptile center in Salt Lake City, is recovering after an alligator dragged ...

Wildfires in Greece force evacuations of villages

ATHENS, Greece: Villages near Athens were evacuated due to two uncontrolled wildfires fanned by strong winds, though no casualties have ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq advances 173 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Friday after a volatile week that saw recently-attained records ...

13 million Michigan Christmas trees at risk from insects

LANSING, Michigan: The presence of the an invasive insect, the balsam woolly adelgid, has been discovered in western Michigan, threatening ...

U.S. steak houses hoping for post-Covid recovery

CHICAGO, Illinois: The Delta variant of COVID-19 is threatening the recovery of America's premium steakhouse sector, which is considered a ...

Shares in Asia under pressure, Chinese regulatory reforms weigh

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets were on the nose Friday, particularly in China and Hong Kong where the ...

As Covid spreads, U.S. warns citizens not to travel to Turkey

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. State Department have warned Americans not ...

U.S. stocks steady despite world markets turmoil, greenback jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street weathered a global stocks sell-off well on Thursday, helped by a fall in ...

Movie Review

Zombie (Zombi 2) (4K UHD)