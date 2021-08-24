Tue, 24 Aug 2021

International

Qatar to hold first election for legislature

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar will hold its first legislative election for the advisory Shura Council on 2nd October.Voters will elect 30 ...

Australia PM says lockdown working against spread of Covid

CANBERRA, Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, on Sunday, that Australia will continue its lockdown strategy against COVID-19 until at ...

Media reports U.S. State Department victim of cyber attack

WASHINGTON D.C.: A Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday that the U.S. State Department was recently hit by a cyber ...

UK identifies, sanctions 7 Russians involved in 2020 Navalny poisoning

LONDON, England: Britain has placed sanctions on seven Russian intelligence operatives they claim are responsible for the poisoning of Kremlin ...

Following border tensions, King of Morocco reaches out to Spain

RABAT, Morocco: Following a rift that began in spring, Morocco's King Mohammed said his country now seeks to strengthen its ...

Orlando seeks limits on water usage because of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Florida: Orlando residents have been asked to cut back on their use of water so that liquid oxygen used ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia sprout wings, Hong Kong index rises 568 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks joined a developing global rally on Tuesday, pushing all the major indices solidly higher.The ...

Oil prices fall sharply in part due to spread of Delta variant

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With investors selling futures in anticipation of lower global fuel demand due to a surge ...

T-Mobile says data breach grows to 53 million customers

BELLEVUE, Washington: After announcing it is investigating a data breach, T-Mobile U.S., the third leading wireless carrier in the United ...

Technology stocks jump sharply pushing Wall Street higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stocks swept sharply higher on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ...

Irish should expect U.S. to open shortly, says travel editor

DUBLIN, Ireland: Travel industry observers believe Irish travelers will be able to again holiday in the United States within the ...

After battery fires, GM to recall Chevy Bolt EVs

DETROIT, Michigan: On Friday, General Motors (GM) said it would take a $1 billion write off to expand the recall ...

Movie Review

The Scarlet Empress
Scarlet Empress