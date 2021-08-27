Fri, 27 Aug 2021

International

Scores of civilians, U.S. soldiers killed in terror attacks in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - Scores of civilians trying to flee Afghanistan, and at least thirteen U.S. soldiers have been killed, and ...

Exec found guilty of stealing $1.8 million in Covid benefits

SEATTLE, Washington: A technology executive is facing a jail term after being found guilty of stealing $1.8 million in government ...

'Xi Jinping Thought' to stress party loyalty in China's schools

BEIJING, China: Under new guidelines published on Tuesday, China's Ministry of Education will incorporate "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism With ...

Poland to build fence after Belarus sends migrants across border

WARSAW, Poland: Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Poland will build an 8 foot high fence along its border with Belarus ...

Boundary Waters, popular canoeing area in Minnesota, closed by fires

ELY, Minnesota: The popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota was closed by the U.S. Forest Service on ...

Tallest man in U.S. dies at age 38

ROCHESTER, Minnesota: The tallest man in the United States, Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy, died at 38 years old of heart disease ...

Business

Uneventful day for Asia's stock markets, Nikkei 225 drops 101 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower following a drop on global markets overnight.The Shanghai Composite in ...

Best Buy had strong year during lockdown, sees profitable future

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Best Buy shares have been well bid this week.Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, in discussions ...

As vaccinations raise, Qantas to begin international flights in Dec

SYDNEY, Australia: Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday that it hopes to resume international travel in December to countries with ...

U.S. stocks in solid falls after suicide bombers strike in Kabul

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday after unknown militants carried out two suicide bombings at Kabul's ...

Existing home sales keep housing market moving upwards

WASHINGTON D.C.: Existing home sales in the U.S. rose for a second consecutive month in July, while inventories improved moderately ...

Stock end the day mostly lower, U.S. dollar little changed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were heading off in all sorts of directions on Thursday, but not venturing ...

