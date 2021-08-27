SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's nuclear envoy will visit Washington this weekend to discuss issues on the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean foreign ministry said Friday.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will make a four-day trip to Washington between Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

During the visit, Noh will meet the officials from the U.S. Department of State and the White House to continue the close consultations, which the two sides had during the U.S. nuclear envoy's trip to Seoul earlier this week.

During the meeting in Seoul, Noh and Kim discussed the possible humanitarian assistance to the DPRK, calling for Pyongyang to return to the dialogue table.

The South Korea's foreign ministry said it anticipated that an in-depth discussion can be made between South Korea and the United States during Noh's Washington trip for the early resumption of the Korean Peninsula peace process.

Denuclearization talks between the DPRK and the United States have been stalled since the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump ended without agreement in February 2019 in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.