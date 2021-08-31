Tue, 31 Aug 2021

International

Hurricane Ida could bring 140 mph to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Tens of thousands of people on the U.S. Gulf Coast fled coastal areas as Hurricane Ida intensified ...

Number of Covid-19 cases in past week has exceeded 4.5 million

Covid-19 remains active around the world despite increasing vaccination rates. Sixty-eight thousand people died worldwide last week, the World Health ...

Kennedy family divided over release of RFK's alleged killer

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Divers discover remains of U.S. WWII pilot; returned home for burial

MILLINOCKET, Maine: The remains of a U.S. military pilot, whose plane was shot down in 1944, has been identified and ...

Russia says advanced missiles 'on schedule' for delivery to Myanmar

MOSCOW, Russia: RIA news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia will deliver Pantsir missile defence systems to Myanmar.The truck-mounted systems ...

NY Gov. Hochul says Cuomo did not report 12,000 Covid deaths

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After promising greater transparency, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced some 12,000 more people have ...

Business

Gap profits jump after Covid lockdowns end

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Clothing retail firm the Gap reported increased net sales in August and projected strong sales for the ...

Stock markets in Japan and Australia gain ground, Chinese bourses flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia crept higher on Monday, while Chinese markets were flat.Retail sales in ...

NYC commission caps on deliveries called unconstitutional by apps

NEW YORK, New York City: Food-delivery apps, including Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, have come under the scanner of the ...

Italian politician quits ministry post following Mussolini comment

ROME, Italy: An Italian economy undersecretary resigned following an uproar over his recommendation that a park in his hometown should ...

Covid, chip shortages cause UK auto output to fall to 1956 level

LONDON, England: The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday that the UK's auto production output fell to ...

Powell opens up on recession, recovery, and the past forward

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming - Seventeen months have passed since the U.S. economy faced the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

Braveheart