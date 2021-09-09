BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent on Thursday a congratulatory message to Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ri Son Gwon on the 73rd anniversary of the DPRK's founding.

Over the past 73 years, the socialist cause of the DPRK has seen remarkable achievements, Wang said in his message, adding that at present, the people of the DPRK, under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea headed by Comrade Kim Jong Un, are united as one and making every effort to implement the decisions and arrangements of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, and pursue better economic and social development.

Wishing the DPRK continuous positive progress, Wang also said that the development of China-DPRK relations has enjoyed a sound momentum under the strategic guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Kim Jong Un.

In the face of the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and transformations in the international and regional situation, the two sides have strongly supported each other and strengthened their traditional friendship, he said.

Wang added that he is ready to work with the DPRK's foreign minister to lead the diplomatic departments of the two countries in strengthening communication and cooperation, implementing the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, and pushing China-DPRK ties to a higher level.