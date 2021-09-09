Thu, 09 Sep 2021

International

Tanzania temporarily closes second newspaper

DODOMA, Tanzania: A second newspaper accused of spreading false news was temporarily closed in the East African nation of Tanzania, ...

Broader systemic change needed to avoid climate catastrophe

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, triggering a slow-moving disaster as floodwaters breached ...

Son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi released from Libyan prison

TRIPOLI, Libya: Saadi Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was ousted and killed during a 2011 uprising, ...

Divers working to find source of Hurricane Ida oil slick

PORT FOURCHON, Louisiana: A private diving team will attempt to locate a suspected oil spill in the Bay Marchand area ...

Japan's Covid restrictions to be extended to end of September

TOKYO, Japan: The Japanese government plans to extend Tokyo's state of emergency until the last week of September, in a ...

Drought in North America could reduce meat supplies

LAKE FRANCIS, Manitoba: Canadian rancher Dianne Riding strode across her brown pasture near Lake Francis, Manitoba, as record-breaking heat and ...

Business

Australian stocks tumble as iron ore loses 13% value in a week

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia gyrated on Thursday as investors continue to fret about the ramifications of the ...

VW CEO says self-driving cars, not electric, will be 'game-changer'

MUNICH, Germany: Autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, are the "real game-changer" for the auto industry, which must plan for the ...

BMW CEO says shortage of semiconductor chips will not end till 2022

MUNICH, Germany: A top BMW officials has said that the auto manufacturing supply chain will remain tight until 2022.BMW CEO ...

Demand for U.S. stocks starts to dry up, Dow drops 69 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks engaged in a tug of war Wednesday, before sending each of the major ...

August new jobs fall to lowest in seven months in U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: In August, the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months due to the surge COVID-19 cases ...

London report seeks to unseat New York as top financial hub

LONDON, England: A financial blueprint issued by TheCityUK seeks to help London unseat New York as the world's top international ...

