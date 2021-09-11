Sat, 11 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
74
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
How U.S. leaders exploited fears of Americans in wake of 9/11

Looking back on it now, the 1990s were an age of innocence for America. The Cold War was over and ...

Another Belarus protest leader sentenced to long prison term

MINSK, Belarus: Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday, causing an outcry among ...

Tanzania temporarily closes second newspaper

DODOMA, Tanzania: A second newspaper accused of spreading false news was temporarily closed in the East African nation of Tanzania, ...

Broader systemic change needed to avoid climate catastrophe

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, triggering a slow-moving disaster as floodwaters breached ...

Son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi released from Libyan prison

TRIPOLI, Libya: Saadi Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was ousted and killed during a 2011 uprising, ...

Divers working to find source of Hurricane Ida oil slick

PORT FOURCHON, Louisiana: A private diving team will attempt to locate a suspected oil spill in the Bay Marchand area ...

Business

Section
Shareholders can sue Boeing following 737-Max crashes, court rules

WILMINGTON, Delaware: A court ruling on September 7 noted that Boeing Airlines board of directors could be sued by stockholders ...

Lackluster trading on U.S. stock exchanges, major indices dip

NEW YORK, New York - Lackluster trading on U.S. stock exchanges on Thursday saw the major indices in the red ...

Workers seek new jobs, better pay, says Federal Reserve

NEW YORK CITY, New York: More U.S. workers are changing jobs and seeking higher wages, according to a survey released ...

Home repairs slowed after hurricane due to supply, worker shortages

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Louisiana homeowners in need of roof and home repairs are finding unusually long wait times and costs ...

Australian stocks tumble as iron ore loses 13% value in a week

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia -Stocks in Asia gyrated on Thursday as investors continue to fret about the ramifications of the Delta ...

VW CEO says self-driving cars, not electric, will be 'game-changer'

MUNICH, Germany: Autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, are the "real game-changer" for the auto industry, which must plan for the ...

Movie Review

Justice League