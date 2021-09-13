PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully test-fired new type of long-range cruise missiles on Saturday and Sunday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

The launched long-range cruise missiles traveled for 7,580 seconds along oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the air above the territorial land and waters of the DPRK and hit targets 1,500 km away, the report said. (DPRK-Missles)

- - - -

BAGHDAD -- Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and two others wounded on Sunday in attacks by the militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a local security source said.

The incident took place in the evening when IS militants sporadically opened fire on Iraqi army outposts in the Udheim area, some 60 km north of the provincial capital Baquba, Mohammed al-Obaidi from the local tribal fighters told Xinhua. (Iraq-IS-Attack)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- At least four people were killed and five others injured as an L-410 aircraft made a hard landing in Russia's Irkutsk Region on Sunday.

Two crew members and 14 passengers were on board when the incident happened, RIA Novosti news agency reported. (Russia-Aircraft-Hard Landing)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- At least eight persons, including two women and two children, died and six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in India's southern state of Karnataka, a local cop confirmed on Monday.

The road mishap occurred in the state's Chintamani area on Sunday evening, added the cop. (India-Road Accident-Deaths)