Tue, 14 Sep 2021

International

If state fails, N. Carolina court will take over school funding

RALEIGH, North Carolina: A North Carolina judge has given state legislators until the middle of October to carry out a ...

South African children participate in test of Sinovac Covid vaccine

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: South Africa began vaccinating children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years as part of the ...

500,000 families in Lebanon to receive monthly cash payments

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanon's new government said Thursday it will provide U.S. dollar payments to hundreds of thousands of poor families, ...

Initial $500 fine set for travelers not wearing face masks

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government is doubling fines for passengers who do not wear face masks while traveling on public ...

California wildfires diverted from reaching Lake Tahoe homes

TAHOE CITY, California: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Thomas Porter said his crews were able to keep ...

Trial of 20 accused of 2015 attack that killed 130 begins in Paris

PARIS, France: The trial of 20 men implicated in a jihadist attack claimed by Islamic State, which killed 130 people ...

Business

U.S. stocks struggle but Dow and Standard and Poor's 500 eke out gains

NEW YORK, New York - It was a mixed environment for U.S. stocks on Monday, with the Dow Jones registering ...

In bid to recruit, retain staff, Amazon to pay college tuitions

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon will pay for the college tuition of its staff members, the company announced this week.Tuition payments will ...

Wells Fargo must pay new $250 mln fine for not compensating customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately ...

Japanese stock markets extend week-long rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia kicked off the week in an upward trajectory on Monday, although Hong Kong's ...

In spite of Covid, German industrial production increased in July

BERLIN, Germany: After three consecutive months of declines caused by supply chain issues, German industrial production increased in July, according ...

San Diego Electric commits fraud in bulb program, fined $57M

SAN DIEGO, California: San Diego Gas and Electric has agreed to refund $51.6 million to consumers and pay a $5.5 ...

