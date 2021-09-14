Tue, 14 Sep 2021

News RELEASES

International

S. Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile called 'game-changer'

SEOUL, South Korea: Described by analysts as a "game-changing" move, South Korea has developed a conventional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) ...

After Covid lockdown, U.S. Supreme Court to resume in-person arguments

WASHINGTON D.C.: At the start of its new session on 4th October, the Supreme Court will again hear in-person oral ...

If state fails, N. Carolina court will take over school funding

RALEIGH, North Carolina: A North Carolina judge has given state legislators until the middle of October to carry out a ...

South African children participate in test of Sinovac Covid vaccine

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: South Africa began vaccinating children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years as part of the ...

500,000 families in Lebanon to receive monthly cash payments

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanon's new government said Thursday it will provide U.S. dollar payments to hundreds of thousands of poor families, ...

Initial $500 fine set for travelers not wearing face masks

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government is doubling fines for passengers who do not wear face masks while traveling on public ...

Business

Amazon to open 2 Whole Foods stores with no cashiers and no cash

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon, which owns grocery chain Whole Foods, said it will open two cashier-less stores, enabling customers to shop ...

Sales of Illinois sports license plates brings in $13M for schools

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois: The state of Illinois has contributed $13 million to its public schools from the sale of specialty license ...

U.S. stocks struggle but Dow and Standard and Poor's 500 eke out gains

NEW YORK, New York - It was a mixed environment for U.S. stocks on Monday, with the Dow Jones registering ...

In bid to recruit, retain staff, Amazon to pay college tuitions

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon will pay for the college tuition of its staff members, the company announced this week.Tuition payments will ...

Wells Fargo must pay new $250 mln fine for not compensating customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately ...

Japanese stock markets extend week-long rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia kicked off the week in an upward trajectory on Monday, although Hong Kong's ...

Movie Review

