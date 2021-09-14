LAGOS -- Unidentified gunmen have killed 12 residents and injured two others in the latest attack in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna, a government official said on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for the internal security and home affairs of the state, said in a statement on Monday the latest report by security agencies confirmed the gunmen attack on Sunday evening on Peigyim village in Zangon Kataf local government area of the Kaduna state. (Nigeria-Gunmen-Attack)

- - - -

COPENHAGEN -- A changing of the guard at the highest level of Norwegian politics was forecasted following the closing of voting stations for the Parliamentary Election on Monday.

The opposition coalition led by the Labor Party look set to win 88 in the 169-seat Storting (parliament), according to the projection published by the Norwegian Directorate of Elections based on a count of 90 percent of the votes.

The prediction would mean Erna Solberg, leader of the Conservative Party and the ruling bourgeois coalition, would have to step down as prime minister, after an eight-year tenure. (Norway-Parliamentary election)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The White House said on Monday that the United States remains prepared to engage with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), after Pyongyang tested a new type of long-range cruise missiles over the weekend.

"Our position has not changed when it comes to North Korea," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. "We remain prepared to engage in diplomacy with the DPRK toward our objective of a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." (US-DPRK)

- - - -

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he had laid foundations for "strong ties" in meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Monday in Egypt's Sinai.

In the afternoon, the two leaders met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks, marking the first official visit to Egypt by an Israeli leader for a decade.

In a statement issued by his office ahead of his departure back to Israel, Bennett said the meeting was "important and very good." (Israel-Egypt-Visit)