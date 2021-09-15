Wed, 15 Sep 2021

International

Children's Covid vaccine could begin in October, says U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Leading U.S. health officials have said the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized to be administered to children ...

UN asks China, US to cooperate on climate change efforts

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The United States and China were encouraged to leave aside their differences to help maintain ...

France's Le Pen proposes nationalizing motorways, selling tv, radio

PARIS, France: Far-right political leader Marine Le Pen has told French daily Le Figaro of her desire to nationalize France's ...

S. Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile called 'game-changer'

SEOUL, South Korea: Described by analysts as a "game-changing" move, South Korea has developed a conventional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) ...

After Covid lockdown, U.S. Supreme Court to resume in-person arguments

WASHINGTON D.C.: At the start of its new session on 4th October, the Supreme Court will again hear in-person oral ...

If state fails, N. Carolina court will take over school funding

RALEIGH, North Carolina: A North Carolina judge has given state legislators until the middle of October to carry out a ...

Business

U.S. stocks cascade lower, Dow Jones drops 292 points.

NEW YORK, New York - A less-than-expected CPI jump in August failed to lift U.S. markets on Tuesday."We're in a ...

U.S. court rules to limit some Apple App Store rules

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a partial win for Epic Games, creator of "Fortnite," and other app makers, U.S. District Judge ...

Democrats seek to up tax incentive for buying union-made EVs

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Toyota and Honda have sharply criticized a proposal in Congress that would provide a $4,500 tax incentive for ...

Japanese investors continue to bid up stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - There is no stopping the rally in stocks in Japan at present. Despite the slashing of ...

Amazon to open 2 Whole Foods stores with no cashiers and no cash

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon, which owns grocery chain Whole Foods, said it will open two cashier-less stores, enabling customers to shop ...

Sales of Illinois sports license plates brings in $13M for schools

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois: The state of Illinois has contributed $13 million to its public schools from the sale of specialty license ...

