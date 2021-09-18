PYONGYANG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- An international affairs analyst in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) criticized the United States on Friday for double-dealing on the Korean Peninsula and blamed Washington for the stalemate in DPRK-U.S. talks, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA quoted a commentary by analyst Kim Myong Chol as saying that the U.S. described the recent activities carried out by the DPRK for self-defence as "threats to international peace and security," while keeping mum about South Korea's actions.

Both DPRK and South Korea have conducted missile tests in recent days and both called their missile launches acts of "self-defence."

Kim said in the commentary that the U.S. actively shielded some countries that violate international law or escalate regional tensions, while it antagonized those countries standing up for independence against the United States.

He said U.S. double-dealing is based on its deep-seated repugnance of the DPRK, which he called "a stumbling block in the way of solving the Korean Peninsula issue" and a catalyst straining tensions. The United State "is the exact reason behind the stalemate in the DPRK-U.S. talks," he added.

The DPRK-U.S. negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula have been in a stalemate since October 2019, when talks between the two countries broke down.

Pyongyang has called on Washington to end its hostility towards the DPRK as a precondition for returning to the negotiating table.