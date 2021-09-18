Sat, 18 Sep 2021

International

U.S. Army four star general in firing line

Washington's quasi-official court stenographer, Bob Woodward, has just published another "insider" DC account, which he co-authored with the journalist and ...

Indiana hospitals canceling procedures to make room for Covid patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Hospitals in Indiana are still reeling from the recent spurt in new Delta Covid cases across the state.According ...

Next Norway prime minster a wealthy leader of Labor Party

OSLO, Norway: The man expected to become the next prime minister of Norway, 61-year-old Jonas Gahr Stoere, was born into ...

China, climate on agenda for meeting of Australia, Japan, India, U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States will meet on 24th September to discuss issues ...

First SpaceX tourist flight begins 3 day journey

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A rocket carrying four tourists and no professional astronauts on board blasted off into Earth orbit on ...

Trial begins for parents in college admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON, Massachusetts: The first trial in a wide ranging college admissions corruption case is underway in Boston's federal court, more ...

Business

Volatile day Friday for U.S. stocks, major indices tumble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday while the U.S. dollar rallied."It was a volatile week and ...

Intuit announces purchase of Mailchimp for $12 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: California-based Intuit, known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software, including TurboTax and QuickBooks, announced that ...

Ireland investigates TikTok transferring children's data to China

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) said it has opened two investigations into video sharing platform TikTok.The first investigation ...

Freefall in iron ore price pressures Australian stock exchange

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Most Asian stock markets rose on Friday, however, the ASX fell sharply as the Australian market ...

Britain's inflation up 3.2 percent, greatest jump on record

LONDON, England: August saw inflation rates in the U.K. soaring to the highest-ever recorded rate, official figures show.Inflation rose to ...

South Korea fines Google $177M for antitrust violations

SEOUL, South Korea: In what could be one of South Korea's largest-ever antitrust cases, Google has been fined at least ...

Movie Review

Chimes at Midnight (aka Falstaff)