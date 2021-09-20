Mon, 20 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
67
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
No injuries as earthquake jolts southern California

LOS ANGELES, California: A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck near Carson, California on Friday night and was felt in cities throughout Southern ...

World leaders will be shut out of UN if not vaccinated against Covid

NEW YORK CITY, New York: UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and New York City officials have jointly announced that ...

China enacts emergency procedures after earthquake hits Sichuan

BEIJING, China: China is carrying out emergency procedures after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan Province in the country's southwest, killing ...

US holds back some Egyptian military aid due to human rights concerns

WASHINGTON D.C.: Military aid worth $130 million, out of a $300 million package intended for Egypt, will be withheld by ...

Sequoia National Park still safe, but wildfires approaching

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: Sequoia National Park and its namesake gigantic trees could be threatened by two large forest fires ...

Crisis strikes Idaho hospitals as Covid cases fill beds, ICUs

BOISE, Idaho: Public health officials in Idaho have warned that they will need to impose an emergency-level rationing of care ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong stocks dive, China Evergrande bonds yielding more than 500%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Chinese, South Korean, and Japanese stock markets were closed on Monday with their respective countries enjoying ...

Ad revenue on Australian commercial radio stations surges in August

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australian commercial radio ad revenue has bounced back up despite ongoing lockdown restrictions across the country.Revenue ...

From street cart to Wall St., Oregon's Dutch Bros Coffee launches IPO

PORTLAND, Oregon: Dutch Bros Coffee, which began in business by selling espresso-based coffee drinks from a pushcart in the Oregon ...

China seeks membership in Asia trade group Trans-Pacific Partnership

BEIJING, China: Seeking to expand its influence, China is seeking to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group, the Comprehensive ...

With new Covid rules, U.S. to allow entry to international visitors

WASHINGTON D.C.: A senior White House advisor has said that the Biden administration is considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and contact ...

Boeing: Domestic air travel recovering, international remains slow

CHICAGO, Illinois: The airline industry is showing signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing said on Tuesday, predicting rising ...

Movie Review

House of Hummingbird (Beol-sae)