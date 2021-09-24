Fri, 24 Sep 2021

International

Canary Islands eruption destroys 100 homes, 5500 forced to flee

LAS PALMAS, Canary Islands: Lava flowing from the first volcanic eruption in 50 years on Spain's Canary Islands destroyed some ...

Official: Tigers, lions at National Zoo expected to recover from Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Tigers and lions at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, which were infected last week with COVID-19, are ...

At auction, first printing of U.S. Constitution could see $20 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Auction house Sotheby's announced that it will auction a rare first-edition printed copy of the ...

Philippine boxing champion Pacquiao to announce run for presidency

MANILA, Philippines: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has announced that he will run for president of the Philippines next year, criticizing ...

Immigrants in U.S. capital protest in bid to become American citizens

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thousands of U.S. immigrants and their allies rallied Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to demand that Congress include ...

California trees, homes wrapped in aluminum to protect from wildfires

MEYERS, California: Contractor Martin Diky said that he panicked when a wildfire began advancing toward his mountain house in Meyers, ...

Business

Sold gains on U.S. stock markets, key indices climb more than 1%

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States rallied on Thursday."This is a follow-on rally from a very ...

Netflix seeks to lure Kenyan customers with free plan

NAIROBI, Kenya: Netflix is offering viewers in Kenya a no-charge option, with one-fourth of the content platform's television shows and ...

Shell to push for increase in production of low polluting jet fuel

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Royal Dutch Shell has made a major commitment to manufacture low carbon emissions aviation fuel over the next ...

Stocks in Asia on the rise< Australian market gains more than 1%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday as fears over an imminent collapse of China's largest ...

AstraZeneca to locate new facility in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland: AstraZeneca will build a manufacturing facility in Dublin at a cost of $360 million.The new plant will employ ...

Lawmaker concerned American purchase of JetBlue means higher fares

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal has written to the Transport Department, warning that a partnership between American Airlines and ...

Movie Review

