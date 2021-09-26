Sun, 26 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
53
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Right wing Czech party lobbies for referendum on leaving EU

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: The right-of-center Czech party, the SPD, which could be part of a new Czech government next month, ...

Chinese president says China will not export coal-fired power projects

BEIJING, China: Last week, President Xi Jinping said China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, while pledging to help ...

Experts say, after hurricanes, flood insurance rates to rise in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a study released by financial services provider LendingTree on Tuesday, updates to the ...

Americans monitoring outbreak of swine flu in Haiti

WASHINGTON D.C.: The World Organization for Animal Health said the first outbreak of the African swine fever, a fatal pig ...

US Covid deaths now match number of fatalities in 1918 flu pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C.: COVID-19 has now killed as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic, numbering some 675,000.However, the 1918 ...

Senators want U.S. to prosecute unruly air passengers

WASHINGTON D.C.: On Monday, Attorney-General Merrick Garland was urged by two senior U.S. Senate Democrats to investigate and prosecute unruly ...

Business

Section
$1.4 billion to convert Scotland refinery to hydrogen power

GLASGOW, Scotland: Energy provider INEOS has announced that it will convert its large-scale petrochemicals plant and oil refinery in Grangemouth, ...

U.S. reports drop in housing prices, sales

CHICAGO, Illinois: Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing ...

Canadian mining company seeking to revive mines in southeast Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska: Canadian mining company Millrock Resources has been scouting for precious metals on Chichagof Island in southeast Alaska.However, CEO ...

Uncut diamond, at 1,175-carats, is third largest in world

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Lucara Diamond mining company and manufacturer HB Antwerp have put on display a 1,175-carat ...

U.S. questions Zoom proposed purchase of Five9 call center

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department is probing Zoom, the videoconferencing company, following its $14.7 billion deal for cloud call ...

FedEx 3rd quarter costs rise to $450 million due to labor market

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Federal Express confirmed on September 21 that its third-quarter expenses had jumped to $450 million as it was ...

Movie Review

JCVD
JCVD [Blu-Ray]