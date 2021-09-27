PYONGYANG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The United States is "the most heinous human rights abuser" as it often puts pressure on other countries and interferes in their internal affairs, a researcher of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has said.

"The U.S. has stretched out its vicious tentacles to politics, economy, military, culture and even daily life in Venezuela, Syria and other countries, crippling their overall economies and stymieing their normal and peaceful development," Kim Jin Hui, from the Institute of International Studies of the DPRK, said in an article carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday.

The researcher cited the U.S. blockade of Cuba as an example, saying it has cost the Cuban people a trillion U.S. dollars over the past 60 years.

U.S. criticism of China over affairs in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has undermined China's political stability, the researcher noted.

"The gravity of the issue lies in the astonishing situation that such ruthless violation of the right to independent development is perpetrated under the pretext of preserving human rights," Kim said.

"The U.S. has trumpeted 'human rights' more loudly than any other countries in the world," he said, stressing that "unless the U.S. hypocritical moves under the cloak of human rights protection are smashed, it is impossible for each country to achieve its independent development and to build a free, prosperous and new world."

"The U.S. is the most heinous human rights abuser in the world that severely disturbs the normal and peaceful development of sovereign states under the pretext of 'human rights,'" he noted.