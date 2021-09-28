TOKYO, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the second such launch this month, Japanese government officials said.

The unidentified projectile was believed to have splashed into waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said.

According to South Korea's military, the DPRK fired the unidentified projectile at around 6:40 a.m. local time into the sea off its east coast from an inland location.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ordered government officials to do their best to analyze the launch and prepare for unpredictable situations, the Japanese government said.