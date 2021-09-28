SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired one unidentified projectile into the eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement Tuesday.

Yonhap news agency quoted the JCS as saying that the projectile was launched eastwards from the DPRK's inland region at 6:40 a.m. local time (2140 GMT Monday).

The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were making a precision analysis on further details of the launch.

The JCS said the South Korean military was closely monitoring relevant situations and maintaining a full readiness posture in cooperation with the United States to brace for the DPRK's possible further launch.

According to the JCS, the DPRK move came after it test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into eastern waters on Sept. 15.