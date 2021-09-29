PYONGYANG, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired a hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province on Tuesday morning, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The missile was newly developed and test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science, the report said.

"In the first test-launch, national defence scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section and also its technical specifications including the guiding maneuverability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead," the report said.

It also ascertained the stability of the engine as well as of missile fuel ampoule that has been introduced for the first time, KCNA said, adding the test results proved that "all the technical specifications met the design requirements."

The report also said Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, watched the test-launch with leading officials in the sector of national defence science.

DPRK also tested cruise and ballistic missiles in September.