Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
67
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Women charge $100,000 to stolen credit cards for plastic surgery

MIAMI, Florida: According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami, two South Florida women, Coconut Creek resident Sheena Caesar, 35, ...

Young people clash with police as they mark end of Covid restrictions

OSLO, Norway: Dozens of disturbances and violent clashes, including mass brawls in major cities, were reported by Norwegian Police on ...

Rome doing battle with garbage-eating wild boars

ROME, Italy: Rome is currently struggling with an invasion of garbage-eating wild boars, as groups of 10 to 30 animals ...

PG&E charged with manslaughter in California wildfire that killed 4

LOS ANGELES, California: On Friday, the Pacific Gas and Electric utility company (PG&E), which has an estimated 16 million customers ...

Former pastor given long prison term for $33M Ponzi scheme

LOS ANGELES, California: Former Southern California pastor Kent R.E. Whitney was sentenced this week to 14 years in federal prison ...

Oldest human footprints discovered in New Mexico

WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, New Mexico: Early humans walked across North America some 23,000 years ago, researchers said on Thursday, ...

Business

Section
China power crunch spreads, shutting factories, slowing growth outlook

BEIJING China: China's growing power shortage, driven by tight coal supplies and toughening emission standards has, for weeks, halted production ...

Worries on Wall Street over Congress deadlock send U.S. dollar flying

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar soared in Wednesday, sidelining stocks, as Congress refused to agree on raising ...

After 18 months in San Francisco, Grand Princess cruise ship sets sail

SAN FRANCISCO, California: The Grand Princess liner, which moored in the waters outside San Francisco after COVID-19 positive cases were ...

California port backup could cause slowing of Christmas shopping

LOS ANGELES, California: A backup at California's Port of Long Beach could cause a shortage of products for sale in ...

Asian stock markets finish mostly in red, Japan's Nikkei 225 dives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly traded well into the red on Wednesday.The continuing uncertainty of China Evergrande, ...

Supply chain breakdown means Costco again restricting sales

ISSAQUAH, Washington: Widespread delivery issues, due to the COVID delta variant sweeping the U.S., are leading to bleak scenes at ...

Movie Review

Big Trouble in Little China