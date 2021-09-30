Thu, 30 Sep 2021

News RELEASES

International

As beds quickly fill with Covid patients, Alaska reached out for help

FAIRBANKS, Alaska: Despite once being a leader in Covid vaccination rates, Alaska is now suffering from its worst COVID-19 surge ...

Gold Roman coins found by divers off coast of Spain

MADRID, Spain: A collection of 53 perfectly preserved gold coins from the Roman Empire, one of the largest collections ever ...

Women charge $100,000 to stolen credit cards for plastic surgery

MIAMI, Florida: According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami, two South Florida women, Coconut Creek resident Sheena Caesar, 35, ...

Young people clash with police as they mark end of Covid restrictions

OSLO, Norway: Dozens of disturbances and violent clashes, including mass brawls in major cities, were reported by Norwegian Police on ...

Rome doing battle with garbage-eating wild boars

ROME, Italy: Rome is currently struggling with an invasion of garbage-eating wild boars, as groups of 10 to 30 animals ...

PG&E charged with manslaughter in California wildfire that killed 4

LOS ANGELES, California: On Friday, the Pacific Gas and Electric utility company (PG&E), which has an estimated 16 million customers ...

Business

GM electric truck, the EV 410, on order by Verizon for 2023 delivery

DETROIT, Michigan: BrightDrop, the electrical vehicle division of General Motors, has set its sights on manufacturing a new electric van ...

Australian stocks defy doom and gloom, All Ords rises 130 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Despite widespread power failures across China, the ailing of property giant China Evergrande, and disappointing Chinese ...

Australians to be denied access to CNN's Facebook page

ATLANTA, Georgia - CNN will no longer display its news stories on its Facebook page in Australia.The decision follows a ...

China power crunch spreads, shutting factories, slowing growth outlook

BEIJING China: China's growing power shortage, driven by tight coal supplies and toughening emission standards has, for weeks, halted production ...

Worries on Wall Street over Congress deadlock send U.S. dollar flying

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar soared in Wednesday, sidelining stocks, as Congress refused to agree on raising ...

After 18 months in San Francisco, Grand Princess cruise ship sets sail

SAN FRANCISCO, California: The Grand Princess liner, which moored in the waters outside San Francisco after COVID-19 positive cases were ...

Movie Review

My Man Godfrey