BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages with Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said that in the past 30 years since China and Brunei established diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have maintained sound and fast development. (China-Brunei-Congratulations)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has called for the restoration of inter-Korean hotlines in early October if South Korea changes its confrontational and habitual attitude toward Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

Kim made the speech on the second-day sitting of the 5th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly on Wednesday. (DPRK-Inter-Korean Communication)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- At least six people were killed and 16 others injured Thursday after a bus carrying them plunged into a river in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya, police said.

The accident took place early Thursday at Nongchram in East Garo Hills, about 185 km west of Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya. (India-Bus Accident-Rescue)

- - - -

TOKYO -- Fumio Kishida won the presidential election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday, vowing to formulate a stimulus plan and let people benefit from economic growth.

Kishida, former foreign minister, secured 257 votes in a runoff to win over his contender vaccination minister Taro Kono who received 170 votes. He will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Japan-PM-Stimulus Plan)