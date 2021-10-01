BRASILIA -- At least 12 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a truck crashed into a bus and a van on Wednesday night on Brazil's BR 101 highway, near the city of Novo Mundo in Bahia state, the Federal Highway Police said on Thursday.

According to the report, the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday. (Brazil-Accident-Death)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired an anti-aircraft missile, the official Korean Central News Agency reported early Friday local time.

"The Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK test-fired an anti-aircraft missile newly developed by it on September 30," said the report. (DPRK-Missile-Test)

- - - -

MANAMA -- Visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Israeli embassy in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

Lapid is the highest-ranking Israeli official to visit Bahrain, said a statement released earlier by the Israeli Foreign Ministry. (Bahrain-Israel-Embassy)

- - - -

SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. City of San Jose announced on Thursday that it held a ceremony to mark the adoption of a historic City Council resolution apologizing for the city's role in acts of discrimination against the Chinese immigrant community and descendants.

The ceremony took place Wednesday noon at the Circle of Palms Plaza. The plaza sits on the site of the 2nd Market Street Chinatown which was destroyed by arson in 1887 after being declared a public nuisance and a health hazard by the City Council, the announcement said. (US-San Jose-Apology-Discrimination-Chinese Community)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill to avert shutdown as government funding is set to expire in just a few hours, following a Senate approval earlier in the day.

By a vote of 254-175, the lower chamber approved the measure to keep the government funded through Dec. 3, averting a government shutdown at midnight. The Senate voted 65-35 to pass the bill. (US-Congress-Spending Bill)