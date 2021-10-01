SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed on Friday to create a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the presidential Blue House.

Moon made the remarks during his speech to mark the 73rd anniversary of Armed Forces Day, saying his foremost and biggest responsibility as the country's commander-in-chief is to create and maintain a permanent peace on the peninsula.

The president noted that based on his confidence and pride in the military's solid security posture, he proposed to the international society declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and opening a new era of reconciliation and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.

During his speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly last week, Moon proposed a political declaration to terminate the Korean War.

The two sides on the Korean Peninsula are still technically in a state of war as the war ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Moon boasted of the country's military power, citing the recent test-launch of its homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile and the completion to develop a prototype for the country's next-generation fighter jet KF-21.

He added that the South Korean military will sternly deal with any acts threatening people's lives and safety.

His comment came a day after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile.

The DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday that the country test-launched the missile Thursday to confirm the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle as well as the comprehensive combat performance of the missile.

The DPRK conducted several missile tests in September, including both cruise and ballistic missiles, amid deadlocked denuclearization talks with the United States.