Mon, 04 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

International

After floods strike north, officials act to avert disaster in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand: With flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Dianmu engulfing 70,000 homes and killing six people in Thailand's northern ...

Jeppe Kofod is all praise for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who arrived at the Islamabad International Airport on a two-day visit through a ...

Neiman Marcus announces four million customer accounts breached

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Retailer Neiman Marcus has announced that millions of customer accounts have been breached and data ...

Russian editor who investigated Navalny poisoning flees to Ukraine

MOSCOW, Russia: The editor of a Russian news outlet which has repeatedly angered the Kremlin with its investigations has fled ...

One year house arrest for ex-French president due to election finances

PARIS, France: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to one year of house arrest for illegally funding his ...

Crete suffers strong aftershocks following 5.8 earthquake

HERAKLION, Crete: The southern Greek island of Crete was hit by a strong aftershock, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, ...

Business

California issues permit for driver-less robot taxis

LOS ANGELES, California: The top American autonomous vehicle companies -- Waymo and Cruise -- will begin operating driverless-taxis for travelers ...

Hostile northeast causes gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson to relocate

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Gun manufacturer Smith and Wesson, having been located in the northeast for 165 years, is moving to the ...

Carlos Ghosn says German automakers will compete with Tesla

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Carlos Ghosn, an auto executive, turned international fugitive who escaped Japan in a large music equipment box ...

Thailand ready to welcome vaccinated tourists

BANGKOK: The Thai government has announced that fully vaccinated travelers from any country can now book holidays to tourism haven ...

Foxconn jumps into US EV market with purchase of Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio: Electric-truck manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. has sold its Ohio factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group for $230 million.Lordstown ...

Washington state bans plastic bags used in stores

SEATTLE, Washington: Washington state's ban on single-use plastic bags is set to take effect October 1, aimed at encouraging customers ...

Movie Review

The Occupant (Hogar)