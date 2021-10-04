Seoul [South Korea], October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The South Korean government expressed hope for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue following the restoration of communication lines, the unification ministry said Monday.

The government believes that the connection of the inter-Korean communication lines has laid the foundation for stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and restoring inter-Korean relations, the ministry said in a statement sent to reporters.

Through the stable management of the communication lines, the government hopes to resume dialogue as soon as possible, begin and advance substantive discussions on improving inter-Korean relations and making peace take root on the Korean Peninsula, it added.

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) restored their direct communication lines Monday after a two-month suspension.

The inter-Korean communication lines, which had been severed for over a year, were briefly back in operation in late July, but the DPRK refused Seoul's regular calls again two weeks later in protest against the joint military drills by South Korea and the United States.

Hours earlier, DPRK state media announced that all the north-south communication lines would be back to normal operation as of 9 AM (local time) on the day. (ANI/Xinhua)