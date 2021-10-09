Sat, 09 Oct 2021

News RELEASES

International

Following lockdowns, American families can gather for Christmas: Fauci

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said this week that Americans should gather with their loved ...

Russia successfully tests first hypersonic missile from submarine

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile launched for the first time from a nuclear submarine, its defense ...

Southwest province of Pakistan jolted b y quake

BALOCHISTAN, Pakistan - An earthquake of 5.9 on the Richter scale has struck parts of Balochistan, killing at least 20 ...

Boosters radically reduce chances of contracting Covid, says Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel: The chances of dying from COVID-19 among elderly Israelis who received a booster dose is only 2 percent, ...

Scientist warn of 'aggressive' volcano in La Palma, Spain

LA PALMA, Spain: The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands exploded on Sunday, as scientists warned ...

Governments, businesses begin operating UK to Norway power cable

LONDON, England: At 450-mile, the North Sea Link, the world's longest under-sea electricity cable transferring green power between Norway and ...

Business

Severe gasoline shortages forces British Army to begin deliveries

LONDON, England: The British Army has begun delivering fuel to gasoline stations in the UK, as part of the efforts ...

Stock markets in Asia move higher, U.S. dollar consolidates

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - China's main stock markets opened up on Friday for the first time in a week due ...

U.S. no longer seeking to make China reform its 'non-market economy'

WASHINGTON D.C.: While promising a new approach to economic relations with China, Trade Representative Katherine Tai stressed that the U.S. ...

U.S. and global stock markets roar back to life

NEW YORK, New York - With Congress working towards a bill that would raise the U.S. debt limit by $480 ...

Irish government agrees to worldwide minimum-tax-rate

DUBLIN, Ireland - The move to mandate a global minimum tax rate has made a giant step forward with Ireland's ...

GM building new battery research center, targets 600 mile range

DETROIT, Michigan: Setting the stage for a battery breakthrough that will help it build electric vehicles that can travel as ...

