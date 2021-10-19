TOKYO, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday fired what seemed to be two ballistic missiles, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed Tuesday.

Kishida told reporters during his visit in Fukushima city that he felt very sorry about the continuous launches of ballistic missiles from the DPRK since last month.

When asked about the impact by the projectiles, he said the impact is not clear so far and Japan will continue to collect and analyze information.

The Japan Coast Guard said the projectile appears to have already splashed down and ships in the area have been told to be on alert.

The Coast Guard has said at 10:23 a.m. local time that the DPRK launched what were likely to be the ballistic missiles.